31st MEU Marines embark aboard USS Green Bay

170318-N-ZL062-110 BUCKNER BAY (March 18, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Expeditionary Unit (MEU), depart landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Location: OKINAWA, JP