31st MEU Marines embark USS Green Bay

170318-N-JH293-129 BUCKNER BAY (March 18, 2017) Landing craft utility 1651, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, embarks the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

