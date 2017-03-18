(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU Marines embark USS Green Bay [Image 2 of 4]

    31st MEU Marines embark USS Green Bay

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170318-N-JH293-158 BUCKNER BAY (March 18, 2017) Landing craft utility 1651, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, disembarks from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Marines embark USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

