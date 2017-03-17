(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congressional Staff Delegates [Image 1 of 2]

    Congressional Staff Delegates

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sofia 

    78th Training Division

    84th Training Command Major General Scottie Carpenter convened with Congressional Staff Delegates to discuss the importance of the U.S. Army's mission and explain the benefits that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ offers in achieving its goals at JB-MDL on March 17, 2017 during Warrior Exercise 78-17-01. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command's joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units' combat capabilities as America's Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 16:53
    Photo ID: 3240176
    VIRIN: 170317-A-LI523-391
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, Congressional Staff Delegates [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Christopher Sofia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Congressional Staff Delegates
    Congressional Staff Delegates visit Joint Base McGuire-DixiLakehurst

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    JBMDL
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Army Total Force
    Combat Support Training Program
    CSTP
    America's Army Reserve

