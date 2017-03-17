84th Training Command Major General Scottie Carpenter convened with Congressional Staff Delegates to discuss the importance of the U.S. Army's mission and explain the benefits that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ offers in achieving its goals at JB-MDL on March 17, 2017 during Warrior Exercise 78-17-01. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command's joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units' combat capabilities as America's Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

