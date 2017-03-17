78th Training Brigade Commander Brigadier General Michael Dillard, along with local Congressional Staff Delegates take a look inside an Army Mobile Kitchen Trailer while out at COL Victory during their trip to meet with Major General Scottie Carpenter, Commander of the 84th Training Command on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 17, 2017. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command's joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units' combat capabilities as America's Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 16:53 Photo ID: 3240172 VIRIN: 170317-A-LI523-910 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional Staff Delegates visit Joint Base McGuire-DixiLakehurst [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Christopher Sofia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.