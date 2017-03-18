Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert delivers remarks during the Presidential Wreath Laying event March 18 for President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery, New Jersey. Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, hosted and spoke at the event along with New Jersey State Senator Christopher “Kip” Bateman, Lempert, and Mr. Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 16:06
|Photo ID:
|3240163
|VIRIN:
|170318-A-VX676-008
|Resolution:
|4166x2848
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|PRINCETON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
