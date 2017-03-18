Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 78th Army Band perform ceremonial music during the Presidential Wreath Laying event March 18 for President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery, New Jersey. Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, hosted and spoke at the event along with New Jersey State Senator Christopher “Kip” Bateman, Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert, and Mr. Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey.

