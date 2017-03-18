(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey [Image 7 of 8]

    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey

    PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 78th Army Band perform ceremonial music during the Presidential Wreath Laying event March 18 for President Grover Cleveland at Princeton Cemetery, New Jersey. Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, hosted and spoke at the event along with New Jersey State Senator Christopher “Kip” Bateman, Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert, and Mr. Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 16:06
    Photo ID: 3240154
    VIRIN: 170318-A-VX676-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey
    Army Reserve hosts Presidential Wreath Laying in Princeton, New Jersey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Princeton
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Grover Cleveland
    CASA
    Presidential Wreath Laying
    Liz Lempert
    Robert J. Maguire
    Christopher “Kip” Bateman
    PWL
    Princeton Cemetery. Troy D. Kok
    civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT