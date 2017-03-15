Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town

MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Lance Cpl. Devin Sundholm, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security after clearing a building during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. RUT trains Marines and Sailors to operate in an urban environment for the upcoming deployment later this year. The MEU maintains a high level of readiness to be where needed, when needed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US