    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town [Image 2 of 5]

    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Lance Cpl. Devin Sundholm, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security after clearing a building during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. RUT trains Marines and Sailors to operate in an urban environment for the upcoming deployment later this year. The MEU maintains a high level of readiness to be where needed, when needed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3240129
    VIRIN: 170316-M-KH860-006
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Hannah Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    RUT
    Realistic Urban Training
    BLT 1/5
    Battalion Landing Team 1/5
    Battalion Raid

