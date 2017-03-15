MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Lance Cpl. Devin Sundholm, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security after clearing a building during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. RUT trains Marines and Sailors to operate in an urban environment for the upcoming deployment later this year. The MEU maintains a high level of readiness to be where needed, when needed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3240129
|VIRIN:
|170316-M-KH860-006
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Hannah Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
