Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town

MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit provide 360 degrees of security before entering a Military Operations in Urban Terrain training town during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. RUT trains Marines and Sailors to operate in an urban environment for the upcoming deployment later this year. The MEU maintains a high level of readiness to be where needed, when needed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)

