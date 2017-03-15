(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town [Image 3 of 5]

    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit provide 360 degrees of security before entering a Military Operations in Urban Terrain training town during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. RUT trains Marines and Sailors to operate in an urban environment for the upcoming deployment later this year. The MEU maintains a high level of readiness to be where needed, when needed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3240128
    VIRIN: 170316-M-KH860-005
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Hannah Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town
    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town
    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town
    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town
    Hunting the enemy: BLT conducts raid on MOUT town

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    RUT
    Realistic Urban Training
    BLT 1/5
    Battalion Landing Team 1/5
    Battalion Raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT