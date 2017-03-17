170318-N-TH560-239 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2017) Air department Sailors and Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), combat a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 13:25 Photo ID: 3240090 VIRIN: 170318-N-TH560-239 Resolution: 4641x3089 Size: 976.28 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flight deck firefight training [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.