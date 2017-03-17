(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flight deck firefight training [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flight deck firefight training

    JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170318-N-TH560-418 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 18, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Julessa Heathe, front, from Kingston, Jamaica, and Airman Jovonte Ross, from Bainbridge, Ga., both assigned to crash and salvage crew, search for hot spots during a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flight deck firefight training [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

