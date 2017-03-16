Dutch soldiers of the Air Assault Company, 13th Infantry Battalion, Airmobile Brigade rehearse clearing a room in preparation of a simulated attack during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 16, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 08:29 Photo ID: 3239880 VIRIN: 170316-A-AU812-009 Resolution: 2131x3196 Size: 3.43 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Seth Plagenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.