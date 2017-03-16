Dutch Spc. Lubbert Holwerda of Charlie Company, 13th Infantry Battalion, Airmobile Brigade scans his area while rehearsing for a simulated mortar attack during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 16, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)

