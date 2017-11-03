An Iraqi security forces soldier reloads his M-16 assault rifle at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 11, 2017. ISF make adjustments to their rifles during a training course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|03.11.2017
|03.18.2017 06:48
|3239791
|170311-A-MF745-070
|5760x3840
|2.49 MB
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|0
|0
|0
This work, ISF Range [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
