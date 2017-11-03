An Iraqi security forces soldier fires his M-16 assault rifle during training at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 11, 2017. ISF make adjustments to their rifles to enhance basic combat skills during training led by Coalition forces in forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 06:48
|Photo ID:
|3239790
|VIRIN:
|170311-A-MF745-065
|Resolution:
|5411x3607
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF Range [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT