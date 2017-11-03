(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF Range [Image 3 of 4]

    ISF Range

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi security forces soldier fires his M-16 assault rifle under the watchful eye of an New Zealand army trainer at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 11, 2017. ISF make adjustments to their rifles to enhance basic combat skills during training led by Coalition forces in forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 06:49
    Photo ID: 3239788
    VIRIN: 170311-A-MF745-013
    Resolution: 5286x3524
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Range [Image 1 of 4], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

