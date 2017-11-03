An Iraqi security forces soldier fires his M-16 assault rifle under the watchful eye of an Australian army trainer at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 11, 2017. ISF make adjustments to their rifles to enhance basic combat skills during training led by Coalition forces in forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

