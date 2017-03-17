Mr. Gary F. Johnson, a regional training support division (RTSD) south Training Instructor, presents to U.S. soldiers, assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, how to set up targets before conducting a live-fire range as part of Exercise Vanguard Proof at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 17, 2017. Exercise Vanguard Proof is a combined exercise between the 16th Sustainment Brigade and the Slovene Armed Forces focused on enhancing interoperability NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

