    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8]

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai stands in his office at the 215th Corps headquarters in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 9, 2017. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 04:52
    Photo ID: 3239691
    VIRIN: 170309-F-NJ008-023
    Resolution: 4096x2736
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    215th Corps
    Afghanistan
    Afghan National Army
    ANA
    Helmand
    Ahmadzai

