(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 2 of 8]

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, 215th Corps Commander, and U.S. Army Brigadier General D. A. Sims, commanding general of Task Force Forge, pose for a photo after a key leader engagement at the 215th Corps headquarters in Helmand Province, March 9, 2017. The pair are the top military leaders in one of Afghanistan's most contested provinces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 04:49
    Photo ID: 3239689
    VIRIN: 170309-F-NJ008-012
    Resolution: 4328x3008
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Advisers
    Afghanistan
    US Army
    Afghan National Army
    Helmand
    Sims
    Task Force Forge
    Ahmadzai

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT