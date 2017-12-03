NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

First Lts. Qanda Gha Jurat and Ian Emory, Aide-de-Camps in the Afghan National Army and U.S. Army respectively, standby during a key leader engagement near Bost airfield in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. A NATO Resolute Support unit, Task Force Forge, has sent approximately 20 advisers as part of an expeditionary advisory package in Bost to assist in expanding security operations in the region. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

