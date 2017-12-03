(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 3 of 8]

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.12.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    First Lts. Qanda Gha Jurat and Ian Emory, Aide-de-Camps in the Afghan National Army and U.S. Army respectively, standby during a key leader engagement near Bost airfield in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. A NATO Resolute Support unit, Task Force Forge, has sent approximately 20 advisers as part of an expeditionary advisory package in Bost to assist in expanding security operations in the region. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 04:52
    Photo ID: 3239688
    VIRIN: 170312-F-NJ008-083
    Resolution: 4000x2360
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Adviser
    Afghanistan
    Helmand
    Bost
    Resolute Support
    Task Force Forge

