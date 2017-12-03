First Lts. Qanda Gha Jurat and Ian Emory, Aide-de-Camps in the Afghan National Army and U.S. Army respectively, standby during a key leader engagement near Bost airfield in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. A NATO Resolute Support unit, Task Force Forge, has sent approximately 20 advisers as part of an expeditionary advisory package in Bost to assist in expanding security operations in the region. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 04:52
|Photo ID:
|3239688
|VIRIN:
|170312-F-NJ008-083
|Resolution:
|4000x2360
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
LEAVE A COMMENT