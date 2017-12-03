(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 4 of 8]

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.12.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Army Maj. Michael Havey, Task Force Forge J3 operations officer, attends a key leader engagement near Bost airfield in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. Task Force Forge is a train, advise and assist unit which primary advises the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and Afghan National Police 505th zone. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 04:50
    Photo ID: 3239685
    VIRIN: 170312-F-NJ008-083
    Resolution: 3464x2384
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand [Image 1 of 8], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand
    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NATO advisers expand security assistance in Helmand

    TAGS

    NATO
    Adviser
    Afghanistan
    Helmand
    Bost
    Resolute Support
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT