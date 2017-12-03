Coalition forces conduct daily life on TAA

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hogel, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, cuts the hair of a fellow soldier at an undisclosed location on March 12, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to annihilate ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

