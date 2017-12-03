(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition forces conduct daily life on TAA [Image 8 of 9]

    Coalition forces conduct daily life on TAA

    IRAQ

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Cpl. Aron Wagner, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve throws a baseball at an undisclosed location on March 12, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 01:26
    Photo ID: 3239608
    VIRIN: 170312-A-XH155-127
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 617.48 KB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition forces conduct daily life on TAA [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

