RHC-P Social work consultant brings action and compassion to the job

HONOLULU -- (March 17, 2017) Warren Aoki, Regional Health Command-Pacific social work consultant, shares his thoughts about the social work career field and what led him toward the profession during an interview to highlight social work month. Aoki is set to lead a workshop on March 31, that will gather social work and other health professionals from on and off the military installation in order to focus on shaken baby syndrome and abusive head trauma in coordination with the military family advocacy coordinating council.

