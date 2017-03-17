(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RHC-P Social work consultant brings action and compassion to the job

    RHC-P Social work consultant brings action and compassion to the job

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    HONOLULU -- (March 17, 2017) Warren Aoki, Regional Health Command-Pacific social work consultant, shares his thoughts about the social work career field and what led him toward the profession during an interview to highlight social work month. Aoki is set to lead a workshop on March 31, that will gather social work and other health professionals from on and off the military installation in order to focus on shaken baby syndrome and abusive head trauma in coordination with the military family advocacy coordinating council.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 21:35
    Photo ID: 3238572
    VIRIN: 170317-D-WR005-688
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 174.9 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RHC-P Social work consultant brings action and compassion to the job, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RHC-P Social work consultant brings action and compassion to the job

    TAGS

    Social Work month
    RHC-P
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    Warren Aoki

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT