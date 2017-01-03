Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 20:51 Photo ID: 3238571 VIRIN: 170316-N-LA456-097 Resolution: 5449x3633 Size: 994.23 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, by LTJG Katherine Diener, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.