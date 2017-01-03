Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 20:51
|Photo ID:
|3238571
|VIRIN:
|170316-N-LA456-097
|Resolution:
|5449x3633
|Size:
|994.23 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, by LTJG Katherine Diener, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
