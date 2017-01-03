(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Katherine Diener 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 20:51
    Photo ID: 3238571
    VIRIN: 170316-N-LA456-097
    Resolution: 5449x3633
    Size: 994.23 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, by LTJG Katherine Diener, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

