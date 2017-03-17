2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley, left, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East, salutes as the Battle Colors Detachment conducts a pass and review during a Battle Color Ceremony, Liversedge Field, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. The ceremony featured the Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley D. Gomez)

