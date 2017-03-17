(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 5 of 8]

    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during a Battle Colors Ceremony, Liversedge Field, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. The ceremony featured the Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley D. Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 20:59
    Photo ID: 3238550
    VIRIN: 170317-M-GX880-035
    Resolution: 2480x3231
    Size: 954.29 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Ashley Gomez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune
    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DRILL
    RIFLES
    DRESS BLUES
    COLOR GUARD
    PASS AND REVIEW
    SILENT DRILL
    MCIEAST
    CAMP LEJEUNE
    BAND
    DRUM MAJOR
    USMC COMCAM
    SCARLET

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT