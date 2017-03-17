2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., march on during a Battle Colors Ceremony, Liversedge Field, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. The ceremony featured the Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)

