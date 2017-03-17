(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 12 of 19]

    2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula Estrella 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during a Battle Colors Ceremony, Liversedge Field, Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 17, 2017. The ceremony featured the Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 21:12
    Photo ID: 3238536
    VIRIN: 170317-M-HL407-007
    Resolution: 5593x2812
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Battle Colors Ceremony - MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Ursula Estrella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

