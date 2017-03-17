VCJCS visits USCG TISCOM

U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to members of the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard while visiting the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Telecommunication and Information Systems Command (TISCOM) in Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2017. TISCOM is the Coast Guard’s single provider of secure and innovative mission critical information systems infrastructure and end user computing services. Gen. Selva also visited the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Technology Service Center. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

