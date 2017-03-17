(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VCJCS visits USCG TISCOM [Image 5 of 20]

    VCJCS visits USCG TISCOM

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard while visiting the men and women of the Telecommunication and Information Systems Command (TISCOM) in Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2017. TISCOM is the Coast Guard’s single provider of secure and innovative mission critical information systems infrastructure and end user computing services. Gen. Selva also visited the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Technology Service Center. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 20:32
    Photo ID: 3238522
    VIRIN: 170317-D-SW162-2122
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCJCS visits USCG TISCOM [Image 1 of 20], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USCG
    DoD
    Honor Guard
    JCS
    Joint Staff
    Gen.
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Coast Guard
    USAF
    Vice Chairman
    VCJCS
    OCJCS
    TISCOM
    Paul J. Selva
    C4IT
    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

