U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congratulates U.S. Coast Guard Gunner's Mate Second Class Nicholas Ligon, on his reciept of the Coast Guard Achievment Medal while visiting the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Telecommunication and Information Systems Command (TISCOM) in Alexandria, Va., March 17, 2017. TISCOM is the Coast Guard’s single provider of secure and innovative mission critical information systems infrastructure and end user computing services. Gen. Selva also visited with the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard and the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Technology Service Center. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 20:32
|Photo ID:
|3238514
|VIRIN:
|170317-D-SW162-2104
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VCJCS visits USCG TISCOM [Image 1 of 20], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
