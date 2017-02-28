An EF-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from the 111th Squadron, 11th Wing, Spain, takes off from Nellis AFB, NV, during Red Flag 17-2. The Red Flag exercise is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States, its allies, and coalition partners, and is conducted on the vast gunnery ranges of the 2.9M acre Nevada Test and Training Range, a primary training area associated with Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The exercise brings in more than 100 aircraft and 3000 personnel with the goal of preparing commanders and service members at all levels for war in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer)

