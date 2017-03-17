(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Army National Guard Couple Balances Family and Company Commands [Image 1 of 2]

    Illinois Army National Guard Couple Balances Family and Company Commands

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Capt. Kim Roeloffs, commander of Company B, 634th Brigade Support Battalion in Champaign, Illinois and 1st Lt. Christopher Roeloffs, commander of Company D, Brigade Support Battalion in Galva, Illinois pose for a photo at 33rd Infantry, Brigade Combat Team Annual Military Ball in August 2016.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 16:08
    Photo ID: 3238029
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-FI215-002
    Resolution: 626x783
    Size: 282.88 KB
    Location: IL, US
    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Couple Balances Family and Company Commands [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Families
    Illinois
    National Guard

