Capt. Kim Roeloffs, commander of Company B, 634th Brigade Support Battalion in Champaign, Illinois and 1st Lt. Christopher Roeloffs, commander of Company D, Brigade Support Battalion in Galva, Illinois and their son James pose for a family photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 16:08
|Photo ID:
|3238023
|VIRIN:
|170317-Z-FI215-001
|Resolution:
|720x720
|Size:
|337.18 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard Couple Balances Family and Company Commands [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
