    Reverent training [Image 1 of 4]

    Reverent training

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    Aerial Port Airmen with the 35th and 88th Aerial Port Squadrons, 514th Air Mobility Wing, and the 305th Aerial Port Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing, carry an empty transfer case from a C-17 Globemaster III with the 305th Air Mobility Wing to a transfer vehicle at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, March 7, 2017. The Airmen are required to practice the reverent protocol for transporting human remains as part of their duties as aerial porters. Close to 700 AMC Airmen from the 514th Air Mobility Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., are participating in the mobilization exercise Crisis Response 2017. The primary goal of this exercise is for the four wings to deploy to an austere location and set up and sustain combat air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 13:15
    Photo ID: 3237707
    VIRIN: 170307-F-AL508-049
    Resolution: 4797x3198
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reverent training [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

