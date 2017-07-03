Reverent training

Aerial Port Airmen with the 35th and 88th Aerial Port Squadrons, 514th Air Mobility Wing, and the 305th Aerial Port Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing, render honors over an empty transfer case in a C-17 Globemaster III with the 305th Air Mobility Wing at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi, March 7, 2017. The Airmen are required to practice the reverent protocol for transporting human remains as part of their duties as aerial porters. Close to 700 AMC Airmen from the 514th Air Mobility Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., are participating in the mobilization exercise Crisis Response 2017. The primary goal of this exercise is for the four wings to deploy to an austere location and set up and sustain combat air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

