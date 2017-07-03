(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Weapons Qualification

    FT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. R.J. Lannom Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7th, 2017 - Georgia National Guardsman Sgt. Richard Lively, representing 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, engages targets during the Weapons Qualification Event during the Georgia Beast Warrior Competition. Lively qualified expert in the event and at the culmination of the competition, was named the 2017 Georgia National Guard Soldier of Year.

