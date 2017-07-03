FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7th, 2017 - Georgia National Guardsman Sgt. Richard Lively, representing 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, engages targets during the Weapons Qualification Event during the Georgia Beast Warrior Competition. Lively qualified expert in the event and at the culmination of the competition, was named the 2017 Georgia National Guard Soldier of Year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 13:25 Photo ID: 3237701 VIRIN: 170307-Z-PZ950-002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Qualification, by SSG R.J. Lannom Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.