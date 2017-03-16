(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Reese Brown 

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 16, 2017)
    The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program and Research Center at the Belvoir Hospital performs the first small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) procedure in the DoD, the latest advancement in laser eye surgery. For SMILE, the refractive surgery research team here is the Army arm of a landmark, tri-service research collaboration between Army, Navy, Air Force and Zeiss Meditec. The procedure uses a very fast, short-pulsed laser to perform the vision correction procedure and as a result, visual recovery time is accelerated.

    (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3237632
    VIRIN: 170316-D-TQ271-016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir Hospital first in DoD to perform new vision correction procedure. [Image 1 of 5], by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

