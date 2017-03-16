Belvoir Hospital first in DoD to perform new vision correction procedure.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 16, 2017)

The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program and Research Center at the Belvoir Hospital performs the first small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) procedure in the DoD, the latest advancement in laser eye surgery. For SMILE, the refractive surgery research team here is the Army arm of a landmark, tri-service research collaboration between Army, Navy, Air Force and Zeiss Meditec. The procedure uses a very fast, short-pulsed laser to perform the vision correction procedure and as a result, visual recovery time is accelerated.



(Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown)

