U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Parker Reese-Aceves, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, does a final top check of the C-130J for pre-flight operations
March 15, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base. This C-130J was the first one delivered to AMC here at Little Rock a decade ago and is still providing combat airlift for Little Rock, AMC and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 11:43
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-YZ987-1032
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, AR, US
This work, 10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse
