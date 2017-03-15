10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Armitage, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the top of the C-130J aircraft during pre-flight inspections March 15, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base. This C-130J was the first one delivered to AMC here at Little Rock a decade ago and is still providing combat airlift for Little Rock, AMC and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

