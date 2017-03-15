(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse

    10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse

    JACKSONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Armitage, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the top of the C-130J aircraft during pre-flight inspections March 15, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base. This C-130J was the first one delivered to AMC here at Little Rock a decade ago and is still providing combat airlift for Little Rock, AMC and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 years later: Legacy C-130 replacement is Little Rock workhorse [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

