    McConnell firefighters aid community during wildfires

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Rollins, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, contains a wildfire March 7, 2016, in Reno County, Kan. Eighteen firefighters from McConnell Air Force Base responded to the fire to aid the local fire departments. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 10:14
    Photo ID: 3237396
    VIRIN: 170307-F-F3207-0001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 88.64 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    fire department
    community
    22nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Keywords: firefighters

