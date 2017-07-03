Tech. Sgt. Kyle Rollins, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, contains a wildfire March 7, 2016, in Reno County, Kan. Eighteen firefighters from McConnell Air Force Base responded to the fire to aid the local fire departments. (Courtesy photo)
McConnell firefighters aid community during wildfires
