(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr [Image 2 of 17]

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance on an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter during maneuvers training exercise at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 10:13
    Photo ID: 3237390
    VIRIN: 170315-A-DN311-114
    Resolution: 5417x3616
    Size: 519.23 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr [Image 1 of 17], by SPC Nathanael Mercado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    chinook
    U.S.
    Grafenwoehr
    CH-47F
    AH-64
    attack
    Helicopter
    apache
    training
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    TSAE
    Spc. Nathanael Mercado
    1-3 ARB
    Manuevers Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT