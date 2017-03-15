(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 17]

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts routine maintenance on an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter during maneuvers training exercise at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 10:13
    Photo ID: 3237388
    VIRIN: 170315-A-DN311-110
    Resolution: 5752x3840
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr [Image 1 of 17], by SPC Nathanael Mercado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr
    1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    chinook
    U.S.
    Grafenwoehr
    CH-47F
    AH-64
    attack
    Helicopter
    apache
    training
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    TSAE
    Spc. Nathanael Mercado
    1-3 ARB
    Manuevers Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT