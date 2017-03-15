1-3 ARB, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Training at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, board a CH-47F chinook helicopter during maneuvers training exercise at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado)
