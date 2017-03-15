CTF 68 Commander visits Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Navy Capt. Leonard Lyon, commander of Naval Expeditionary Task Force Europe and Africa (CTF 68) meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 15, 2017. CTF 68 conducts explosive ordnance disposal, naval construction, diving and salvage, hydrographic survey, expeditionary intelligence and theater security support in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

