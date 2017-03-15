(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CTF 68 Commander visits Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Leonard Lyon, commander of Naval Expeditionary Task Force Europe and Africa (CTF 68) meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 15, 2017. CTF 68 conducts explosive ordnance disposal, naval construction, diving and salvage, hydrographic survey, expeditionary intelligence and theater security support in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:38
    Photo ID: 3237087
    VIRIN: 170315-Z-HS473-0002
    Resolution: 2911x4367
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 68 Commander visits Camp Lemonnier, by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Camp Lemonnier
    US Navy
    CJTF-HOA
    CTF 68

