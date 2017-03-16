170317-N-JH293-089 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 17, 2017) A UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), flies past the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:07 Photo ID: 3237067 VIRIN: 170317-N-JH293-089 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 937.61 KB Location: AT SEA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.