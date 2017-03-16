Green Bay Sailors conduct small boat operations

170317-N-JH293-055 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 17, 2017) A UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), flies past the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

